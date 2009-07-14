How to Dress Like an Astronaut

While Americans sat in the glow of their TV sets only dreaming of going where no man has gone before, on July 16, 1969, they watched Michael Collins, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, and Neil Armstrong take to the skies. Enjoy an intergalactic blast from the past in honor of the 40th anniversary of man’s first moon-walk. Spacesuits: Within the Collections of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum provides an in-depth look into the development of the garb outfitting the crews leading up to the lunar missions and thereafter.