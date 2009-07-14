I just finished reading executive coach Marshall Goldsmith’s excellent book “What Got You Here Will Not Get You There.” Mr. Goldsmith identifies 21 destructive habits that grow out of successful careers and stifle future success (i.e. need to win at all costs; need to show people we are smarter than they think we are; need to blame anyone but ourselves) and he recommends very pragmatic approaches to overcoming these bad habits (i.e. each time you talk down to a person there is a $10.00 fine). His premise is before successful people can become more successful and reach their full potential, they must overcome the challenges of interpersonal behavior. Not only do I agree with Mr. Goldsmith, but I see the application of his approach to successful organizations as well.

I define successful organizations as 80/20 Companies – 80% of what the company does is spot on and the leaders of an 80/20 Company are continually working to improve the other 20% of the organization because they know that what it take to thrive, not merely survive, in the WorkQuake™ of the Knowledge Economy. But, as in the case of individuals, 80/20 Companies can become victims of their own success. To continue to improve and grow, 80/20 Company must realize What Made Them Successful in the Past, May Not Keep Them Successful in the Future! Over the next several articles I’m going to examine the 21 Destructive Habits I have seen successful companies develop that will inhibit their future success unless they are overcome.

Destructive Habit #1: Leaders Who Don’t Look in the Mirror!

An article by Jack Zenger & Joseph Folkman in the June 2009 Harvard Business Review highlighted this Destructive Habit when they listed “Ten Fatal Flaws That Derail Leaders.” Those Ten Flaws, with my accompanying comments, are:

1. They lack energy & enthusiasm. Energy + Enthusiasm = Passion! If the company’s leaders are not passionate about what they and the company do how can they expect anyone else to be passionate?

2. They accept their own mediocre performance. Setting standards of excellence and establishing expectations for the company requires leaders to exceed those same standards and expectations if they expect others to meet them.

3. They lack clear vision & direction. If the leaders don’t know where they want the company to go, why should anyone else follow them?