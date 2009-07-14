How to Boost Brothel Patronage: Offer a Green Discount

Not even brothels have been spared from the economic downturn. But Thomas Goetz, the enterprising owner of the Maison d’Envie in Berlin, has found a way to boost patronage at his legal house of prostitution: a discount for customers who arrive by bicycle or public transportation.

Patrons who bike or take the train into the brothel receive a $7 discount off the institution’s $100 fee for a 45-minute visit. Apparently, the promotion has been successful so far–Goetz says that three to five new customers are coming in daily to use the discount. Goetz also claims that the discount has lessened traffic congestion and freed up parking in the neighborhood. So while not everyone may agree that brothels are ethical, few can complain that the eco-discount has a negative impact.

Believe it or not, Thomas Goetz isn’t the first entrepreneur to dabble in green brothels. Heidi Fleiss, the “Hollywood Madam”, announced plans last year to open a wind-powered brothel in Nevada that will sell electricity back to the grid. Fleiss has yet to open her brothel, however.

[Via BBC]