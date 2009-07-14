Facebook’s Popup Video Ads Test Newfound Stickiness

In June, U.S. Web users

spent roughly 4.5 hours writing on Facebook walls, flipping through Facebook

photos, and stalking total Facebook strangers, according to new data from Nielsen. That’s more time than they logged on

any other site, including Yahoo! (approx. 3.25 hours), Google (approx. 2.5

hours), and eBay (78 minutes).

Now, Mark Zuckerberg and

Co. are experimenting with an ad-viewer that will surely test this newfound

loyalty. In the past, Facebook’s video ads have been fixed on the upper-right

side of the homepage; when you click them, they play in-line. With the new

viewer, however, they’ll pop up center-screen, blocking the rest of the page’s

content.

It’s a bold move for

Facebook, which has famously kept its homepage – and its 200 million profiles –

light on advertising. In fact, part of what I love about the site is that it

has stayed away from intrusive models like this, which I try to avoid at all

costs.

But I can’t fault Facebook

for trying. Earlier this week, the site

was valued at $6.5 billion – nearly $1.5 billion higher than other recent

secondary market evaluations. If this new ad-viewer takes off, allowing

Facebook to snag a bigger share of online advertisers’ budgets, it’ll help further

than momentum.