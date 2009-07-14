How Men and Women Board Members Handled a Scandal in Norway

Former Minister of Trade Ansgar Gabrielsen frames this quality in terms of risk: “Women don’t take high risk. These big international scandals – Enron, Elf – the people who got them in trouble were men. The whistle blowers were all women.”

For a concrete example, we need look no further that Norway’s own StatoilHydro. A former board member of StatoilHydro shared the story with me. In the fall of 2004, the eight members of the StatoilHydro board were informed that the firm had provided a series of bribes to Iranian ‘consultants’ during 2002 and 2003 to gain access to oil fields. This behavior completely violates StatoilHydro policy as well as both Norwegian and US securities law (Statoil Hydro trades on the NYSE as well as the Oslo Stock Exchange ).

What was the reaction of the board? At the time, the eight member board consisted of four women and four men. According to my source, who I will disclose is a middle-aged man with a long and successful career both as a chief executive and as a member of multiple boards, the men on the board wanted to contain the matter. The four women said: “This is unacceptable. We need an open investigation of this matter. We need outside people to come in and find out what is going on.” When the vote came around whether or not to fire the CEO, the four men voted to keep him and all the women voted to fire him. At the time, the acting Chairman of the Board was a woman, and she broke the tie by voting to fire him.