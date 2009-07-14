An Introduction to Social Cause

Why incorporate a social cause into your brand? You might have seen cookies for cancer, wristbands, red computers, “organic” shoes and countless other consumer products sponsoring social initiatives. Cause-driven business has transformed our market economy landscape in profound, and positive ways. In today’s world, the social entrepreneur falls in ranks with the for-profit entrepreneur. This trend of cause-driven business is changing the way we do business. For-profit companies have enlisted the buying power of their customers to create social impact and transform the everyday consumer into a change-agent.

We will explore many areas of this growing social movement through a series of posts. We will discover answers to questions such as: How can a social cause engage your customers in a more profound way; rally your team; and elevate your brand? Before incorporating a social mission, there are many things to consider. We will define a social mission; explore key trends driving the social cause movement; get you thinking about why and how you can integrate it into your brand; and how to market it.

Social Cause Trends – Social action is more than just a check. The paradigm is shifting towards doing more. It’s about being creative and thinking strategically about your mission and ways of implementing it. How are you going to aggregate and connect with your change-agents? Does your strategy involve Twitter hashtags? How are you going to speak to the individuality and unique passions of your audience? Social cause initiatives are about stretching the imagination to do more and break new ground.

Why Should Entrepreneurs Start a Social Mission – Increasingly, for-profit companies are aligning their brands with social missions to make a lasting impact on the world, elevate their brand visibility and building meaningful relationships. Incorporating a social cause into your brand can command additional attention and separate you from your competition. Whether it’s a…

