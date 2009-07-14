14 ways to employee engagement and involvement

There
are numerous studies which have shown the positive impact on the results of
employee engagement and involvement.
But what is employee
engagement?
It is the extent to which people identify with, enjoy, are
enthusiastic about, and are willing to spend extra effort for the work that they
do.
There are some basic rules which
leaders and managers have to follow to stimulate
employee engagement:
- Be honest
- Practice what you preach
- Give confidence
- Create a secure
environment for open communication.
- Listen open-minded
- Show interest
in the human perspective
- Walk on the shop floor
- See to it
that everyone applies the core values
- Make sure
that everyone knows the mission and vision
- Ask your clients what goes well and
what can be improved
- Have crossfunctional/crosshierarchical teams
- Have the guts to say it when you
don’t understand something
- Regularly give compliments
- Have a learning attitude towards
failure
This is also true for involvement, which is the day to day commitment to
have real two way traffic in communications.
What is needed to INVOLVE your people?
I = ignite employees’ spirit
N = nurture their ideas
V = value their input
O = open all lines of communication
L = level with employees, tell the truth always
V = validate and acknowledge their concerns
E = encourage risk taking
What are you doing to
stimulate employee engagement & involvement?
————————————————————————————-
RADICAL SERVICE INNOVATION
