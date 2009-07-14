advertisement
14 ways to employee engagement and involvement

By Arnold Beekes1 minute Read

There
are numerous studies which have shown the positive impact on the results of
employee engagement and involvement.

 

But what is employee
engagement?

It is the extent to which people identify with, enjoy, are
enthusiastic about, and are willing to spend extra effort for the work that they
do.

 

There are some basic rules which
leaders and managers have to follow to stimulate

employee engagement: 

 

  1. Be honest
  2. Practice what you preach
  3. Give confidence
  4. Create a secure
    environment for open communication.
  5. Listen open-minded
  6. Show interest
    in the human perspective
  7. Walk on the shop floor
  8. See to it
    that everyone applies the core values
  9. Make sure
    that everyone knows the mission and vision
  10.  Ask your clients what goes well and
    what can be improved
  11.  Have crossfunctional/crosshierarchical teams
  12.  Have the guts to say it when you
    don’t understand something
  13.  Regularly give compliments
  14.  Have a learning attitude towards
    failure

 

This is also true for involvement, which is the day to day commitment to
have real two way traffic in communications.

 

What is needed to INVOLVE your people?

 

I = ignite employees’ spirit

N = nurture their ideas

V = value their input

O = open all lines of communication

L = level with employees, tell the truth always

V = validate and acknowledge their concerns

E = encourage risk taking

 

What are you doing to
stimulate employee engagement & involvement?

 

 

