The boy wizard is back, but these days he’s not looking so boyish. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, in theaters today, has been called the best Potter film yet, as our formerly pubescent students of sorcery find themselves very much grown up. The most visually stimulating, most dramatic, and most mature installment yet sees Harry and company struggling not only with the dark lord Voldemort, but also with the hormonal complexities of young-adulthood. But the additional romantic intrigue is more a part of growing older than some attempt to sex up the series. When your franchise has already conjured a magical $4.5 billion worldwide, you don’t need sex to sell.