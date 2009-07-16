‘Stages’ Exhibition at Galerie Emmanuel Perrotin

Lance Armstrong is powering his way back onto the international stage, but this time it’s not simply for sport. While Armstrong pursues yet another Tour de France title somewhere in Burgundy, the Lance Armstrong Foundation’s “Stages” art exhibition and sale debuts in Paris today, celebrating the human potential to overcome adversity. To promote the show, Armstrong will pedal across the countryside on rigs designed by artists like Damien Hirst and Shepard Fairey, who will also provide original Armstrong-inspired works to show in Paris alongside nearly 20 other renowned artists. Benefitting the Armstrong Foundation’s efforts to fight cancer, “Stages” will remain in France until August, when it begins its own journey to New York, Los Angeles, and Portland.