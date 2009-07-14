Though the nation is in a mid-summer slump, the national pastime and Mr. October himself are teaming up for a morale boost tonight at the 80th Major League All-Star Game, where Barack Obama will throw the ceremonial first pitch. But Major League Baseball and the President are both playing from behind. Stadium and television baseball audiences have declined this season, while Obama, stimulus package in hand, has failed to ignite a rally. But the game’s 72 advertising slots sold out two weeks earlier than last year, and the VIP opening pitcher fetched a 30% premium for pre-game ad spots, which promptly sold out as well. Is it a sign of economic recovery? We’re not calling it a comeback just yet, but it’s a good sign.