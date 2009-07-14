Electric Motorcycle Competition Revs Up: Zero S Streets Alongside Brammo Enertia

Just last week, we reported that the Brammo Enertia officially went on sale at a Best Buy store in Portland , but the Zero S Electric Motorcycle –also for urban commuters–wasn’t going to be left out. The electric street bike is officially available as well. We took it for a quasi test drive.

Unlike our recent Enertia drive, where we got to go out for a full ride, we merely took a spin around a Chelsea Piers parking lot. What did we learn during our short time on the bike?

Easy to handle and comparable to a 250cc, it’s a pretty light bike–225 pounds to be exact, of which 80 pounds is taken up by its battery. Though it’s light, you never have to worry about flying off the thing because its suspension is pretty solid. “Its configuration is what’s called a supermoto style. It’s got very long travel suspension, and our idea there is for an urban motorcycle you may need to climb stairs or jump curbs. It’s got the kind of suspension that can handle that kind of rough riding,” says Zero’s CEO Gene Banman.

Granted the test ride didn’t offer the opportunity to really get a sense of this, but I can say that I barely felt the one speed bump I went over in the parking lot.

Given all of its tech wizadry though, I couldn’t help feeling that something was amiss in its design. If a comparison had to be made, the Brammo is a beautifully designed piece of machinery, while the Zero S left something to be desired. But there’s an explanation for this.