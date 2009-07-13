Key Social Cause Trends Leading Next Generation of Change Agents

As we move forward, it’s critical we do better than the generation before us. It is the compassionate human spirit that will preserve nature’s beauty and mend our tattered social fabric. We have identified ways in which change agents-businesses, organizations, communities and individuals alike-can elevate their impact and advance the conversation within their respective communities. Here are five essential trends inspiring the next generation of social action:

1. Grass Roots

Type #cause #nonprofit into a Twitter search and you’re likely to get results ranging from Save the Seal Donation Fund to Coral Reef Preservation. Hashtags are an example of how cause-agents from around the world are organizing, connecting, sharing and discussing social cause issues on Twitter. Twestivals (Twitter + Festival) can create social impact by organizing change-agents for a cause-related event via Twitter. Through social networking, change-agents are advancing the conversation and organizing social initiatives. Facebook has thousands of groups dedicated to cause-related topics and organizations.

2. Customization

To inject meaning and relevance into your social cause, consider customization. How can your social followers personalize your cause? To help individuals reduce their carbon footprint, Climate Culture offers a simulation to let users generate the world they currently live in and find creative ways to lower their carbon emissions. Climate Culture relies mainly on its simulations to customize the users digital experience, but global, regional and local social cause organizations can use social media. Using Ning to create a social community within your web portal can spur user discussion and spark change. Profile pages can be useful for users to customize their passion points and claim their social individuality.

3. Transparency

Blogging for a cause is one approach organizations and change-agents pursue to deliver updates and perspective. Change.org is a great resource for…