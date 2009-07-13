TwitVid Brings Video Tweets to iPhone

An app called TwitVid launched on the iTunes App Store today, enabling iPhone 3G S owners to record “video tweets” and post them to Twitter just as they would with photos, links, and text. The app is one of the first to make use of the new iPhone’s video capabilities, and is made by a pair of Canadian college students and their venture-backed startup EatLime. The app is tied to a companion site, TwitVid.com.

While EatLime and its video-tweet competitors can’t be faulted for taking advantage of Apple’s newly unlocked iPhone features, there’s something to be said about the regressive nature of “video tweets.” What was once hailed as rapidly consumable, quickly-written and unobtrusive, the text-based tweet is evolving into something entirely different: A multimedia note trailing a ten-second time-waster that has to launch a video site just to present itself. Keeping up with Twitter just became a lot less fluid.

As Digital Beat notes, the TwitVid news comes on the heels of a sizable $5.5 million fundraising round by mobile video site Qik.com.