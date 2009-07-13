When the going gets tough, Shawn Baldwin behaves like a true Wall Streeter and heads to the Hamptons (for a fundraiser)!

A few weeks ago after watching another dismal day of stock market losses with a retrenching S+P and declining Dow my thoughts turned to the adage I heard my first summer on the trading desk from both veteran floor traders and investment bankers alike, “Sell in May and Go away!”

So as a tenured financier I fell back on habit and stood on ceremony and decided to do what financiers do in the summer season: Head to the Hamptons (for a fundraiser)!

Like most veterans unable to definitively determine market direction, I figured that I would take solace in watching fellow market professionals shrug their shoulders and look quizzically as we collectively agreed that we didn’t know exactly how long this conundrum would continue.

With that I called my friend and hedge fund manager Bruce Lipnick of Asset Alliance and asked him to attend an important fundraiser (along with paying a $1000.00 contribution for a ticket) for a very worthy cause.

Sometimes suffering in comfort with friends can be extremely soothing. I’m sure that there are some who will take umbrage with the use of the words suffering and Hamptons in the same breath–but if you are in finance, believe me–you are suffering.

This weekend’s event was especially important because the focus was a non-profit…as many of the social gatherings are. This event was of particular importance to me and was being held in tony East Hampton at an oceanfront estate of my personal friend for over a decade, Mrs. Loida N. Lewis.

Mrs. Lewis is the widow of my business idol, Reginald F. Lewis (RFL-anyone who knows me has to hear this name constantly). This event is held as a memorial for RFL. Loida began hosting the event 3 years ago for the man I affectionately call “The Progenitor” because he inspired and influenced so many in my generation to go to Wall Street or to become entrepreneurs. Mr. Lewis personified the American Dream and although coming from humble origins in Baltimore, transformed himself into a business titan and completed the largest LBO ever completed on Wall Street to acquire a billion dollar enterprise using only $1 million dollars of his own money. A feat never matched since.