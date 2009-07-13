The iPhone vs. The Business Card

Ditch your business card; it’s bad for business and the environment. With Gmail and my iPhone, every meeting follow up is personalized, conveniently archived, and facilitates networking. The experience of being cardless has turned me into a digital evangelist.

How it works:

Inevitably, when a conversation runs dry and I’m asked, “So, do you have a business card?” I respond proudly “Actually, no, I’ve gone completely digital. But, I’ll send you an email tonight. What’s your preferred email?” Usually, I get praised for being ‘cutting-edge’ or environmentally consciousness. On the spot, I enter their email in my Appigo To-Do application, type a one word reminder beside it, and have them look at my screen to make sure it was spelled correctly. At home, I enter them into my Gmail contacts system and ‘tag’ them by various groups. For instance, an mp3 distributer from India will tagged as “International,” “Entertainment,” and “Technology.” Finally, I email them with a one sentence summary of our conversation, a request to learn more about their interests, and give links my various blogs, social media, etc.

Why It’s Better:

1). It Builds Connections

Exchanging business cards is like breaking up with a girlfriend: you both smile, say you’ll keep in touch, and never speak again. With email, I’ve created a convenient, one-click way for them to introduce me to their business network and vice-versa. Email continues the conversation, advertises my Web-presence, and builds my relationships. With business cards, more often than not, I’d find one in my jacket pocket weeks later, strain to remember the meeting, give up trying, and toss it away.

2). Paper ‘is sooooo’ technology 1.0

Many people juggle more than one business persona: I have multiple business ventures, twitter accounts, and email addresses. Paper is too static and too small to capture my constantly changing and multi-headed business life. With Gmail, I can send email from any address I wish. So, for instance, if it’s an education related correspondence, I’ll send an email that looks like it’s from my .edu address.

3). Cards are an embarrassment in the Recession

I’m constantly being handed business cards from people who no longer work for business on the card. Each hand-off is accompanied with an embarrassing cover-story explaining their untimely departure. Instead, substituting email would allow the unfortunately victims of the Recession to retain their credibility, while appearing tech-savvy and environmentally friendly at the same time.