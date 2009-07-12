Setting Your Employees Up For Success

Good managers continually evaluate the performance of their team and the people that comprise it. This can occur by simply observing interactivity among the staff or through more formal measures. However, one thing I find extremely influential in determining the causes for employee success or failure is in how well supervisors have provided a positive and supportive work environment to help them excel.

It’s the difference between being a task master and a leader. While accountability and personal

responsibility remain paramount to whether an individual will thrive in their

role, supervisors will undoubtedly play a critical part in that outcome. So before

I write an employee evaluation or job offer letter, I ask myself three

questions:

Am I putting the right person in

the right job?

Often times, people are hired or moved into roles based solely on their

past work experience, even though other factors always come into play in

determining someone’s potential in a new gig. A different culture, work tempo

or team environment can weigh heavily on the probability for a successful

outcome.

When I evaluate an individual’s potential, I try to look at much more

than their current performance when considering them for a position, and

consider important intangibles, such as attitude, desire and team chemistry.

These traits may not supersede the necessary technical skills required by the

new role, but can certainly inhibit the ability for someone to make positive

contributions to an organization in their absence.

Have I given this person the

necessary resources to do the job?

I’ve seen instances where job titles were in name only, and came

without the necessary people, processes or technology that should go with it.

This can happen through no fault of anyone; for instance, during an economic

downturn, where cost-cutting priorities result in scarce resources.

Nevertheless, I do make every attempt to evaluate what support an individual

should have to do their job well.