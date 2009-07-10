Fingerbeat: Turn your iPhone/iTouch Into a Beat Machine

Fingerbeat , a new iPhone/iTouch app, puts the power of a recording studio in the palm of your hand.

Main Features & Technical Specifications:

Step Sequencer: Making beats is easy as drawing and tapping boxes to generate unique sequences. Each color is associated to each channel type of pad.

Pitch Keyboard + Editor: While recording, the notes you play will immediately appear in the editor. Its easy to make changes and draw free-form to create / delete notes using your finger.

Multi-Touch Mixer: FingerBeat is built for user experience & live performance. Create your very own mix.

Pocket Sampler + Kit Edit: Record any external sound using the built-in *microphone. Load any existing sounds in the library.