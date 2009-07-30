Twicon 2009

Stephenie Meyer’s vampire books have spawned Twilight, the $380

million-grossing movie; Twilight, the double-platinum soundtrack; and

“TwiLighT,” the caps-lock-challenged Facebook group. Now rabid fans (“twi-hards”) can flock to the first-ever TwiCon, a four-day convention celebrating every aspect of the billion-dollar Twilight empire. “It’s going to be amazing,” gushes organizer Becka Grapsy, 19, a freshman at Penn State who cheerfully adds that planning the event has made Twilight “part of my day-to-day life.” Yay. — Dan Macsai

