Let, First Service

Thirty games after the fifth and deciding set began (a record), it was over; the champion crowned. Roddick’s ball was still rolling on the grass and–as if his victory were pre-ordained–Nike and NetJets congratulatory ads popped up on the telly. Timely? Perhaps. But in light of the unparalleled demonstration of power, fitness and finesse we’d just witnessed from both men, it was–at least to me–an altogether unwelcome intrusion. Fast forward to Monday, and these brands were joined by Roger’s other sponsors including Gillette and Rolex in running their congratulatory salutations in The New York Times and USA Today, among others.

A rough guess is that collectively, these ads represent some $2M in spending over a 24-hour period. As ads, they delivered pretty decent copy. But this spending is also an opportunity lost. Today’s opportunity is to live in the moment, engaging people at their precise points of passion.

One could argue a pre-planned and perfectly executed ad meets that standard, but I think it falls, well, short. In tennis, the players serve and volley; an ad without engagement is serve and nothing. If you don’t fire an ace, you’re going to lose the point.

Consider this: as of this writing, Roger Federer has 2.4M fans on Facebook. If the “average” person has 150 friends on Facebook, the extended social graph of this total network is over 300M people. Yes, there are duplicates, but you get my drift. Roger spoke to his fans via video Monday morning at 9:18 ET. It’s a short 20-second clip, but it does the trick. In the four days, 68,000 people have engaged with that video: 55,000 have “liked” it, and another 13,000 or so have taken the time to post a comment…a direct message to Roger. And 90% of these engagements came within 24 hours of the video going live.