From Counting Carbs to Counting Carbon

Imagine the food industry without nutrition labels: how could you shop without some sense of the nutrition or chemicals or ingredients in your macaroni and cheese?

Having access to specific information about the food we buy is a given. We all know what a nutrition label looks like, what calories are, how to decipher a list of ingredients. The labels are standardized and regulated by governments, and serve consumers seeking to make thoughtful choices about their consumption.

Why doesn’t the same thinking apply to fashion purchases? Watching the organic food business grow up from earnest activism to broad consumerism, we asked ourselves–what would happen if nutrition labeling came to our industry?

We did some informal research, and the answer came back sharp and clear: consumers want brands to be transparent, to tell the truth about where the product is made, and how it’s made, and what goes into making the product that’s for sale. Cool–an insight to act on. Easy enough, we thought. We’ll just take a page (or a label) from the food industry, since they’ve already got it figured out, and give our consumers the same kind of information.

Convinced that someone had to “go first,” we decided we’d start putting nutrition labels on our shoes. Our general counsel almost had me committed. Labeling is usually a regulated, managed business, involving agencies and reviews and government stuff. But because we couldn’t get the government interested, we just went for it. We figured the industry would follow, and that the details would get figured out along the way. In the absence of any government standards, we got creative–we made up our own “green label,” and started reporting CO2 emissions, chemicals used and percentage of renewable materials used in making the specific model of shoe.

Five years later, insight still relevant, hard work expended, and only some progress, constrained by two huge bottle necks.