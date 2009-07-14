Responsible Consumerism and The Challenge of Real World Brand Building

In an economy as whacked out as this one is globally, the tired “customer is king” adage is actually a wicked understatement. Consumers have seemingly infinite choices from good brands–many of them desperate to move the merchandise to generate cash and survive. In an unforgiving marketplace like the one we are enduring, brands better build products and services around real, differentiated and defensible insights. “Here’s what I hope you want to buy” is a merchandising strategy for failure.

Earning real insight into consumers in a rapidly changing world, too interconnected by social network technologies… this is not the business context my grandfather encountered when he launched our company in the last century.

But the fun only begins when you capture insight. In a consumer reality that is pathologically fast, competitively jam packed with hungry brands, and as a result mercilessly efficient, the value chain becomes this simple:

Discover real, differentiated insight–something the over-served consumer will deeply desire.

Translate the insight rapidly and regularly and at lowest possible cost into brilliant product; – Execute peerlessly and nimbly from concept to after-sales service globally.

“Read” the consumer reaction, find the failings in your proposition, and reiterate the cycle–fast.

Our consumer used to expect handsome, rugged, durable, well made. Now, that proffer is barely accepted as a base model. Bring us brilliant outdoor performance, bullet proof durability, matchless design … oh, and make my boots “green.” Right look, right price, right store, right story, and green–yes, that is insight, and yes, we will buy … on that basis.

Mission is clear–now, to execute. A couple of practical realities of delivering against consumer insight in an increasingly eco-conscious world:

Green materials are not simple. Sometimes, they’re more expensive than conventional raw materials. Organic cotton is one example–the issue here being that cotton farming is still largely “factory farming,” and so there is much less organic cotton available for purchase. Limited supply plus high demand = expensive cotton. By contrast, Green Rubber–rubber reclaimed from used automobile tires via a patented process–actually costs less than sourcing virgin rubber. But organic cotton and Green Rubber share the cost of “non traditional” sourcing. If you want to source green, be prepared to work at it.

Good intentions earn you nothing with the Consumer King. Green is appreciated, but not if it degrades performance even one iota. Leather remains the best performing material we can present to consumers for boots, and so our design teams are saddled from the beginning with a big carbon footprint–leather meets the performance demands of our consumers, not their environmental expectations. Is your head hurting yet?