How The Tech Boom Terminated California’s Economy

However comforting it might be to blame Southern California’s movie industry for unleashing Governor Terminator on the state’s economy, the real seeds of the current crisis were sewn further north, in the seemingly prosperous corporate parks of Silicon Valley. In fact, the dot.com boom and subsequent, inevitable bust are the real causes of our economic malaise. For while Californians were hit first, hardest and most directly by the rise of dot.com-style capitalism, the rest of us are soon to follow.

Put simply, California cannot afford to pay its bills because its tax base contracted at the same time as its investments tanked. Like any of us contending with the double-whammy of lower pay and shrinking portfolios, the state is getting slammed on both income and savings at the same time. Unable to secure credit, the state will instead be forced pay its bills to citizens and local governments with IOUs.

While the pundits point to real estate speculation and bank insolvencies as the chief cause of California–and the nation’s–financial distress, these are both direct results of the late 90’s explosion of computer innovation and Internet proliferation. That’s right: The Internet crashed the economy.

First, and most obviously, the Internet served as a shiny new calling card for an already-exhausted equities market. The biotech boom of the 80’s had failed to spawn a successor, recession appeared interminable, and the emergence of the Internet provided a new “story” through which speculators could be encouraged to buy stock.

The dot.com boom was among the largest collective investments in American history, leading to a near doubling of stockholders–and quadrupling of the NASDAQ index. Where did all this money come from? It was printed by the Fed and then loaned by banks, who used the good times to justify more highly leveraged rates of borrowing, themselves.

Problem was, the dot.com industry–while certainly fun and wonderful–could not support this level of investment. There just wasn’t so very much more profit in doing things with chips and wires that used to be done with paper and people. Thus, the crash.

In an effort to orchestrate a soft landing, Alan Greenspan looked for someplace all the money printed for the dot.com boom to go. Real estate was the obvious choice. Banks were enabled to stay in the leveraged lending business, and homes became the asset class to fill in for Pets.com and Lucent.