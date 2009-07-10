Palm Pre Hacked to Run on Verizon

Can’t wait until winter, when the Palm Pre will ship for Verizon customers? Have some time to kill? Well, you too may be able to hack your Pre into working on Verizon’s CDMA network, should you possess the immense patience and technical skill of a PreCentral user named “Cleanser.” Mr. Cleanser has determined how to unlock the phone’s radio and has successfully gotten voice and SMS messaging to work on his Verizon-enabled Pre, but hasn’t yet gotten data services working (though he assures readers he’s working on eschewing the provisioning check that the phone uses to initiate the data connection.)