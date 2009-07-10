Astonishing Tribe’s Augmented ID App Recognizes People Around You

Conferences and networking events are baffling affairs: You look around and you wonder, who the hell are all these people? You can never been too sure who to target; What if the guy you’ve been schmoozing ends up being some fool who there “just for the booze and the single ladies, man”?

The Astonishing Tribe, a Swedish developer team, hopes to solve that problem, with a new app they’re developing called Augmented ID. Using facial recognition software and your phone’s camera, it overlays the image of whomever you’re looking at with profile information that they’ve made public–from Twitter feeds to Last.fm playlists to a simple business card:







Facial recognition is one of the most obvious augmented reality

apps, and it’s only a matter of time until some developers nail

it–hopefully this one becomes a reality. (TAT already designed the

T-Mobile G1 user interface; one of their previous design concepts was

this awesome 3-D eye-tracking UI.)

Apple has been keen to the possibilities that facial recognition presents: Information Week just just discovered

that Apple has filed for a patent on built-in facial recognition, which

could grace computers and iPhones. What’s just as interesting was a

filing for object-recognition technology. The idea is that by using

some combination of the compass, GPS, camera, and even RFID, your phone

could automatically provide you with more information about objects

around you. Thus its fairly easy to imagine, for example, a shopping

app that provides you with all competing products and reviews when

you’re eyeing a new gadget.

