Google Creative Commons Search, a Blogger’s Dream?

The whole idea behind the search functionality is that some photog’s are trying to get their work out to a larger audience and there are a lot of people who would use it if they knew it was available. Yahoo! had it’s advanced image search up-and-running with creative commons’ filters in May and I’ve used it a few times to grab usable Flickr Photos. Google will also search through Flickr and across a seemingly larger index.

But how valuable is a canned photo to bloggers and online outlets today? Yes, it can make for some funny posts due to random art, but I think most bloggers would rather embed a random YouTube video or pull a screen shot. The future of online publishing and blogging will be weighed more towards visuals than text after all.

However, I guess for now, I can take random.

Photo courtesty of User: Euku