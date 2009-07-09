Watch Out GEICO Gecko, Aleksandr the Meerkat Is Social Media King of Car Insurance

Last week, Aleksandr Orlov gave his first ever public interview to The Sun. It was a brilliant “get” for Britain’s most-read daily, and a fantastic piece of coverage for Orlov.

If this sounds like a mildly interesting but trivial factoid, consider that Aleksandr Orlov is a meerkat–a small, furry mammal usually found in “mobs” in the wilds of southern Africa.

Aleksandr runs a Web site called CompareTheMeerkat.com, and is very concerned about the large number of visitors coming to his site who, instead of wanting to compare meerkats, are looking for “cheap car insurance” site CompareTheMarket.com.

Needless to say, Aleksandr is an invention of Compare the Market and their agency partners at VCCP. But the brilliant campaign they built around the meerkat and his friends has captured the attention of millions of Britons.

Spend a few minutes catching up on Aleksandr around the Web, and it’s not hard to understand why:

On Facebook, we learn about his fruitless effort to expel the “mongooses” from his yard.