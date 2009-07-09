Hot Bike of the Day: The Limited Edition Dutch Master

Artisanal bikes are the rage these days: In addition to places like Fast Boy, Vanilla, and Rivendell, which will all sell you a gorgeous, classically handsome bike for upwards of $2,500, there’s been a slew of one-off branding efforts, such as Shepard Fairey’s tough-looking co-brand with Fuji. Another limited run venture just launched today: Core 77, the powerhouse industrial-design blog, teamed up with a bike maker in New York to produce the Dutch Master cruiser bike.

The frame is based on a Workman cruiser frame, made in New York. Core 77 then customized the frame, with the help of KT Higgins, proprietor of the Bushwick Bike Shop, a former bike messenger, and a celebrated bike mechanic. Each one runs $1,560. Which is obviously expensive, but you’d pay just a tad under that for the parts alone, according to our back of the envelope calculations. What you’re really paying for is the design, and the time you save in specing the components (no small thing).

If you’re curious to learn more about the bike, the designers and builders will be at the Apple Store in Soho at 11am, Saturday, July 11th, to show off the design. After that, it’ll be on display in the lobby of the chic new Ace Hotel.