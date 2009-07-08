Authors Share Insights on Career Success

In keeping with the overall theme of this blog, I decided to do a quick Q&A on career guidance with two authors of new career books.

Ford R. Myers is the author of “Get the Job You Want, Even When No One’s Hiring” (published in June) and Rick Smith (pictured), author of the forthcoming (September) book “The Leap: How 3 Simple Changes Can Propel Your Career from Good to Great.”

Both experts answered my questions independently via email, and their complementary insights that can boost career advancement during these hard economic times.

Question: What is the most important thing people can do now to control their career destiny?



F.M.: The single, most important thing people can do now to control their career destiny is to get crystal clear on the value they offer to prospective employers. Once this is accomplished, the next priority is to learn how to articulate this value, along with the tangible results they can produce. If people can do this, they will see that this economic crisis is actually a huge opportunity to develop a far better career.

R.S.: Research has indicated that those who are in roles that leverage their strengths and passions are much more productive, successful, and fulfilled in their careers. The problem is that most people are left to stumble into this spot. … Educate yourself about alternative directions. Find a mentor. Volunteer outside of your comfort zone. The right path will become clear over time.

What is the best move you’ve made in shaping your career success?

F.M.: The best move I ever made in shaping my own career success was to change fields in my late 30s. I hired a career consultant, completed a battery of assessments, and ultimately discovered my “perfect career.” This was a life-changing experience, and I’ve never looked back!