Why Google’s Chrome OS Is Not in Your Future

Google caused a flurry of excitement last night when it revealed it would convert its Chrome browser into an operating system meant for netbooks. A chorus of OMG’s burst from the tech blog network. This is a “clear shot in Microsoft’s direction,” said one blogger at ZDNet, calling it a “big style” game-changer before popping a few Halcion and trying to calm the hell down. Some bloggers like Jason Kottke were more measured , content to say “I called it!” and talk about how the Chrome OS is representative of the direction of computing. It’s not.

Chrome will probably make a neat little OS experiment. It may even make its way onto a netbook or two. Still, this isn’t a flaming poop-bag on Microsoft’s doorstep, and it doesn’t bother Apple much, either. That’s because as far as operating systems go, the humble Web browser is a piece of garbage.

Yes, we’re slowly migrating to a world where lots of our junk is stored on servers. But we’re held back by our broadband infrastructure, which at present, is one of the worst in the civilized world. (Don’t believe me? Read this.) Sometimes ditching old, vestigal technology is cool, as when Apple left behind the floppy drive and the serial port when it built the first iMac. But other times, the world just isn’t ready; that’s why you don’t see any hydrogen cars in your parking lot, even though we’ve been told for the last 20 years that they’re on the way.

There’s another problem. No one uses Chrome. Depending on who you ask, its marketshare is between 1.5% and 2.5%, dwarfed even by also-ran browsers like Apple’s Safari. If you were in charge of product development for a netbook-maker, how comfortable would you be with putting an operating system on your device that only 2% of your prospective customers have ever seen or used? Sure, they recognize the Google brand name. But how many Zunes has that sold for Microsoft?

Here’s the other thing: why use Google’s OS when it’s cheap and easy to build a Linux-based system yourself? If Michael Arrington and his CrunchPad gang can do it, then I’d venture that pretty much any hardware maker can. Skinning it and customizing it will have to happen anyway, otherwise competitors won’t be able to distinguish your shiny black Google-based netbook from your competitor’s, so why not play it safe and homegrow your system, just in case Chrome evolves in some way that ceases to be in your interest?

Another problem with the Chrome-as-invader concept is that browser’s don’t really do peripherals. What if you want to pull pictures off your digital camera with your netbook, or sync your iPhone to it? Then what? As ArsTechnica points out, it’s possible “that [Google] has decided that people simply don’t need much in the way of peripherals.” As netbooks get burlier and faster, we’re going to expect them to do more stuff, not less. Not to mention that Web-based operating systems — and this goes for all of them, not just Google — rely essentially on bookmarking to manage files and sites. And bookmarking, as much as you dress it with hi-res icons and window-drawers and panes, is still a crappy way to superintend your workflow.