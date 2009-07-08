Developing Stronger and Smarter Business Executives

“Tough times lead to tough choices, but there is a tangible opportunity for nonprofits to emerge stronger and smarter,” according to The Bridgespan Group’s “ Managing in Tough Times: May 2009 Nonprofit Leaders Survey Update .”

I am seeing this first hand, working with nonprofit boards and CEOs who are making tough choices in reducing programs and services. In some cases, board discussions relate to possible mergers or affiliations with other providers, which might ultimately result in more robust organizations and better services. I am also involved with a number of boards and their CEOs who are expanding their organizations because there are opportunities to build resources and add value – regionally, nationally, and globally.

Business people bring vital experience and expertise to strategic decision-making in nonprofit boardrooms. Business people and their companies also bring valuable resources to the table.

At the same time, nonprofit board service presents a tremendous opportunity for businesses and their executives.