Income Based Repayments | Now That’s School Reform

Why we like this: Because the concept of paying what you can makes far more sense than paying what you can’t Source: LA Times

Gist: They’re calling the new plan “income-based repayment,” but “realistic” sounds more apt to us. Essentially, the option allows those with student loans to make payments based on their discretionary income, not fixed rates. That means much smaller monthly bills during those first tough years out of school, and bigger payments once you’re rolling in cash later on. If those days never come? After 25 years of paying what you can, your debt is forgiven. And it’s wiped out after ten if you go work for the government.

So, we’re certainly excited about the prospect of folks not being so crippled by the loans. But there is another message being sent here, one that we find utterly invaluable: income-based repayment encourages people to do good. If you know you’ll never have to pay more than you can afford, suddenly a massive salary may not outweigh your ideals. We’ve seen too many friends over the years take jobs they didn’t want because they had to make payments–if this plan can allow some of them to focus on changing the world instead of changing their bank statements, we’ll all be better for it.

