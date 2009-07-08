Will Microsoft Bing Hit The Mark?

Last week I spent a day with Microsoft managers in Redmond, Calif. Much of the talk was about Bing , Microsoft’s new search engine. You may have already read a lot about Bing – the massive marketing campaign of people shouting out random words and phrases, similar to the results that most search engines deliver – but most of what I read missed the real interesting points about Bing : where it could go, how it fits Microsoft’s strategy, and why it is different.

I recently interviewed one of the members of the Bing team and wanted to share some of what I learned. Nothing I included below is classified, but I think my unique insight of Microsoft allows me to see some interesting strategies they are employing. Ask yourself the questions at the end to see if you can use similar tactics.

Bing Stays Out of Google’s Stronghold

One misconception I have been reading about is that Bing is simply a Google copycat service – that Microsoft is attempting to attack Google in its stronghold. What my contact at Microsoft shared, however, shows this is not the case.

“Google built itself up on the algorithm, arguing their algorithm is the best,” my Microsoft contact said.

She admits that the algorithm is a key to success in search. However, Microsoft seems to understand that while Google’s stronghold is rooted in its algorithm, Microsoft’s stronghold is different.

Microsoft’s “core competency,” as business strategists like to call it, is using software to solve problems. And with Bing, Microsoft is sticking with this. It did invest a lot in developing its algorithm, but it also invested in acquiring and building unique search software.