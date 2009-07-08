Why the Hell Do We Need Dan Abrams’ “Mediaite”?

So begins the “Note from Dan Abrams,” a kind of preamble to the NBC analyst’s new meta-media site. In a fitting tribute to junk journalism everywhere, the words betray themselves; Abrams hopes “you” will see this as a must-read for “anyone interested in the media,” tacitly acknowledging that whoever you are, dear reader, you are probably not that “anyone.” He knows as well as any other journalist that no one really cares about the business and personalities behind the media — until, of course, they need to find a new job in them. (Below, Abrams in 2006, courtesy of NYTimes/Erik Jacobs).

So it’s appropriate that the site has a job board and a “media influence index,” all the better to help some hapless newspaper pink slips choose where to aim their brown-nosing. But as Abrams’ letter says, he wants the editorial content to be the focus of the site — content he hopes will be a kind of Web version of his old segment on MSNBC, Beat the Press, which he defined in one episode as review of the “absurd and sometimes amusing perils of live TV.” By the standard exhibited in his YouTube clips, Dan Abrams means innuendos, oh-no-she-didn’ts, glib discussions of ethics, and senseless jokes, all courtesy of Dan Abrams. Do we really need a website for this? What does it actually do?

Apparently we need it for pat humor writing. Take the “Cover Wars” feature published last week by the Mediaite staff, in which they grade the month’s lad mag covers (excerpted in the image below). There’s the paragraph on GQ‘s Bruno cover, which — somehow — contains more dashes than periods. It goes on to mis-discribe the Esquire cover reproduced right next to the column, and wonders earnestly, Why does model Bar Refaeli has all those funny words painted on her, and “vut [sic] what does she — or this concept — have to do with Stephen King?” (Hooray! More dashes.) It then faults Maxim for having headlines that “reveal more about the target audience” than, well, something; they don’t bother finishing the comparison. As Abrams said about his MSNBC show “Verdict” in 2008, he and his programming seek to “declare a verdict on everything from politics to law to pop culture.” But making snap judgements on colossal topics like law, politics and pop culture is the absolute last thing we need our media to be doing.