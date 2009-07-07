Milan, Italy Commissioning World’s Biggest Rooftop Solar Plant

It’s been a week of shakeups for the renewable energy industry. First T. Boone Pickens dropped his wind power plan, and now the Milan Trade Fair Group has announced plans to build the world’s biggest rooftop photovoltaic plant, besting the current largest 12 MW installation at a General Motors building in Spain.

The Milan plant, which will cover 270,000 square meters, will have a peak installed capacity of 18 MW. The trade fair is taking bids from general contractors to build the plant. The winning bidder will pay around 70 to 80 million euros along with a rental fee to the trade fair in return for the ability to market electricity generated at the plant. Once the winner is announced in September, construction will begin immediately, with completion expected by the summer of 2010. After 20 years in operation, the plant will become property of the Milan Trade Fair Group.

The trade fair plan is only one of a number of solar projects initiated as a result of Italy’s incentive scheme, which guarantees up to 0.49 euros per kilowatt for 20 years. Earlier this week, Fabric Energy and Alpalux Energy announced plans to invest 15 million euros for a solar park in Abruzzo, Italy. Several U.S. states have implemented feed-in tariff schemes, but so far, none have been signed into national law.

[Via Reuters]