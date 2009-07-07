Milton Glaser’s Graphic Influence: 14 Iconic Images

On June 26, Milton Glaser turned 80 but there’s no retirement in sight for the world’s most celebrated graphic designer. Best known for that ubiquitous I ♥ NY logo that is about as impossible for a New Yorker to avoid as the subway, Glaser continues to make indelible marks on design, pop culture, and his hometown of New York City. As the new documentary Milton Glaser: To Inform and Delight directed by Wendy Keys screens across the country, we took a moment to pluck 14 iconic images from Glaser’s archives that we thought epitomized the slogan emblazoned on his office door: “Art is Work.”