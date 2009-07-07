Open-Source Innovation: IDEO’s Human-Centered Design Toolkit

As designers working to improve the quality of life in other countries, the firm IDEO has spent more than 10 years creating a methodology focused on designing for the user. And now, IDEO wants to give all of that methodology away. A series of PDFs that are free to download, the Human-Centered Design Toolkit hopes to empower organizations and design firms by giving them their field-tested tools for social impact in a way that focuses more on sharing information than authorship.

COLLABORATION IS KEY

The toolkit began as a conversation between IDEO’s CEO Tim Brown and a program officer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who first broached the idea of creating some kind of common language around designing for social impact. “Human-centered

design has always been IDEO’s approach to creating innovation,” says HCD Toolkit project lead Tatyana Mamut. But it was the Gates Foundation’s work in developing nations where IDEO saw

an opportunity to apply their three core values for sustainable design:

human desirability,

technical feasibility and technical viability. “What we’ve done

with this toolkit is taken the basic structure of that methodology and

turned it into a process that makes it applicable to the developing

world.”



IDEO employee Tatyana Mamut plowing a field in Ethiopia as part of field research.

The Gates Foundation pointed them towards three organizations they had worked with in the field and thought would benefit most from the collaboration: International Development Enterprises (IDE), Heifer International and the International Center for Research on Women. IDEO then embarked on several deep dives to develop the content in context, traveling with IDE to Cambodia and Ethiopia to work with them on design projects for irrigation technology and market information for farmers, and with Heifer Internation to Kenya to work with increasing dairy cow production.

A CULTURE OF SHARING

IDEO is well-known for sharing its information outside of its

walls–producing books, case studies and papers on its methods. One of

the firm’s core tenets is to build on the ideas of others, in the hopes that those ideas could expand beyond the design world, says Mumat. “IDEO is

all about impact, and the impact that can be made in the

world through innovation,” she says. “I think that one of the things

that this toolkit can do through its openness is to have greater impact

than a 500-person firm could ever have.”

There was also the notion of sharing these tools with non-designers. “There’s excitement around this notion of design thinking, especially

within the social sector, but there’s not much of a common

understanding of what that means,” says social impact lead Jocelyn

Wyatt. “By putting the toolkit out in the world our hope was that we

could

help social sector organizations, which we think could really benefit

from the approach.”

In addition, tools like this also increase the understanding of design among

non-designers, which the team believes will elevate the work of

designers everywhere.