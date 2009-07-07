advertisement
LG Chocolate’s Screen Secret Revealed: Cinema Ratio Widescreen

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

LG has been teasing an update for it’s Chocolate smartphones with glossy teaser shots. But that wasn’t enough for one Web site, which uncovered its secret: The screen.

LG Chocolate

According to Tweakers.net it’s not going to be run of the mill at all. In fact, it’s a stonking 800 by 344 pixels on a cellphone. And that equates to a 21:9 aspect ratio, which stomps over the aspect ratio of HDTVs, and is pretty much cinematic in its scope. Remember that Philips recently touted a new design TV that had the same shaped display? The LG won’t have the same pixel count, of course, but it hardly matters on a tiny device you’re supposed to be slipping into your pocket.

Is this an appalling excess, or a sign of the way things will go? Hard to say, until the phone gets released into the wild. And while those extra-widescreen pixels could be handy for watching movies as the director intended, if you’ve got the movie file on a PC you’re likely to have just the standard 720p or 1080p HD version, not the full-on widescreen. We know precious little else about the phone, apart from its sweet looks and that it’ll likely be running LG’s own operating system, an Obigo browser and could have a 5-megapixel camera.

[via Gizmodo]

