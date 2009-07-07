Leveraging Institutional Wisdom Poll Closing Soon

One of the biggest worries I hear from different organizations is the

concern over the loss of institutional memory as we continue through the

largest generational turnover our businesses have every experienced.

Across the globe, companies are faced with the prospect of their most senior

contributors retiring and taking valuable implicit knowledge with them.

It is this trend and its implications for innovation capability that led to

our current Innovating To Win poll question. What initiatives are your

organization using to manage the outflow of corporate knowledge cause by

generational turnover?

If you haven’t weighed in on this very strategic topic,

please take a moment to do so now using the poll

widget in the lefthand sidebar.

This poll closes this Friday, July 10th.