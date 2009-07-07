Watch Your Back Depp: Design Films Are On a Roll

You won’t see any chase scenes or canoodling. No scatological jokes, and hardly any women. For the most part it’s just wrinkly old white men talking about fenestration and foundation walls. Design documentaries may not be sexy, but they’re enjoying a surprising surge on the indie film circuit.

Why design? The documentaries riding a wave of interest in the field, and designers are, almost without exception, charismatic figures who know how to court the camera.







The trend began six years ago with My Architect, an effort by Nathaniel Kahn to uncover the hidden life of his father, the enigmatic Louis Kahn. Nathaniel was born out of wedlock, and he barely knew his father, whom many consider the greatest architect of the 20th century. Kahn, who died badly in debt in a Penn Station men’s room in 1974, maintained three families for years in almost total secrecy. His son’s angry and unsettling account was nominated for an Academy Award.

Who could have imagined that a film about a font would earn a following? Two years ago Gary Hustwit released Helvetica a feature length-documentary about the world’s most common typeface and the globalization of visual culture. He traces the font’s origins back to an obscure Swiss foundry in 1957 and shows how it became the favored imagery for street signs, corporate logos, transportation maps and government forms. Some of the graphic designers interviewed castigate it as the face of corporate and governmental authority, even comparing it to the Nazi imagery of the 1930s.