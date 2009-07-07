Design’s New Hyperinteractive Audience

My family room is a hypermedia circus. At any given time there may be four or five technology-driven acts performing at the same time. The TV, of course, is alive and flipping channel to channel, I believe on its own. My high schooler (doing homework…ha!) is on the couch with her laptop in position, right hand on the keyboard while her left hand flutters over her smarty-pants text phone. And, I should mention her best friend is only two feet away, updating her MyFace SpaceBook Twit Feeds, while they text each other, laugh and video chat with some new emo kid from Texas they met online.

Then the third ring of the circus walks in, grabs the remote from under his sister’s leg and shifts the display into AUX mode for an online Xbox Live Halo session with his team, only to be told by his sis that she and couch friend were watching that. So he plops onto the couch with his Skullcandy earbuds and Nintendo DS to wait out the chatfest rather than shuffing back to his room to crank up Garage Band and finish his latest chart-topper. Perhaps he’s hoping for a spontaneous session of Rock Band to break out so he can be the drummer this time, while the girls front the band. It’s hard to tell from his locked and loaded gaze into the DS.

And here comes my wife with her Kindle, looking for a landing zone on the couch to be near the family, absorb their love, and shoot a raised eyebrow reaction every so often. And, I must confess, all the while my MacBook and super sweet Astro A40 headset has buckled me into my lounger, ready for a game battle or possibly a Skype call to China.

It’s these kind of sessions that confirm to me, we’ve left passive mode, we’re skipping past interactive mode and are now well into hyperinteractive design mode. We’ve gone exponential and there’s no turning back (unless you consider the frailties of power production and delivery).

Although I’ve been involved in countless techno-driven design programs at ASTRO–in-home, focus groups, designer lovefests, workshops etc.–where the use of technology is projected into the future, the real-time truth is that the future is now. The Jetsons are building their first house on stilts and design-enabled, hyperactive media is leading the way, hardwiring us differently, by the minute, sending us toward a reality of “if you think it, you can have it.” Instant gratification, virtual or real, blurred together, filtered only by the small matter of time and space and sometimes money. What was an idea five minutes ago is on a your screen to play with now, and in your hands tomorrow, and so on and so on. It’s not all good and it’s not all bad, it just is.

As a designer of experiences, products, interactions, etc., racing through the technology landscape, I often look for the rest stops in programs to wash my hands and rub my eyes, to think, ponder and project what might come of the programs we’re developing, what new wildfire are we sparking and where will they burn. I know as designers we’re contributing to the hyper-speed of society and I hope we’re also sensitive enough to the human realities that we can pace ourselves and those around us, to lengthen the plot and point our views in the right directions.

One design can create thousands of conversations full of millions of words. And now in our hyper-interactive states, we’re having many parallel conversations, creating billions of words, that perhaps no one is listening to, because they may be too busy doing the same.