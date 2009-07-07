How to Identify Influencers

As social networking becomes more pervasive in our everyday lives, influencers will play a more critical role in our decision making process. Through a network of influencers, businesses can reach consumers or industry leaders in a meaningful and valuable way.

Influencers come in all different shapes and sizes. There are

cultural influencers, political influencers, and even those kids who

often exert decision-making powers in their household. Each individual

or group of influencer(s) requires a smart, tailored communications

approach. Identifying how you’re going to reach influencers is key in

building long-lasting relationships. Are you going to be speaking 1)

with, 2) through or 3) to them? These three communication approaches

will shape your bond with influencers and inform your strategy.

To begin thinking about influencers, consider:

Their passion point(s)—Do they focus all of their time on your

entrepreneurial passion, or do they have several areas of expertise?

How can they benefit your initiative—Think of ways to motivate your target influencers to get behind your product.

To illustrate these points, let’s take example from Colin Powell and

Kliener Perkins. The former secretary of state has deep connections in

high-level political and business circles. Powell is limited in the

number of things he can be passionate about, whereas the legendary

venture capital firm has a team of high-level influencers across many

industries. Both influencers have deep but different passion points and

connections. One is a network of high-level influencers, where the

other has deep personal connections. Fortunately, if you were to

approach Kliener Perkins in search of influence, Colin Powell could

help (as he sits on their board).

As you think about approaching influencers like Kliener Perkins or

Colin Powell, don’t just consider how they can benefit you, instead

think about how you can help them. Are you on the cutting edge? Are you

a future leader? What can you bring to their table?

Consumer Influencers

Who Are They?—Segmenting influencers into high-leve…