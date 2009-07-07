To ROI or not to ROI

The current structure and way of managing

our companies is basically the same as when the first companies started in the

beginning of the 1900’s.

Ford and mining companies are really good

examples. The focus was on delivering the products as fast and as cheap as

possible. People were just a tool to make this possible. A manager was someone

who had done that particular job himself before, so he knew all the details.

The employees were not supposed to come up with their own ideas, as that was

the role of management. And when they encountered a problem, they asked the

manager for help. As he knew the details he was able to support them.

The most important investment was the

investment in machines. Hence, the metric of ROI (return on investment) became

a driving factor in decision-making. The measurement of ROI spread into the

Corporate environment like a contagious disease. Nothing can and will be done

if there is no ROI projection available. Whether it is a project or a new IT

system, or a new service or a change in the business model. They all ‘need’ a

ROI projection. A lot of time is spend (‘wasted’) on creating business cases to

support these new initiatives. Semi-scientifically people come up with

favorable ROI projections, because if they are not, their project won’t be

sponsored. In a lot of cases this creates a fake reality, because the numbers

are made more favorable than reality permits. Sometimes it is even impossible

to come up with adequate numbers, but if you don’t provide numbers, your idea

won’t fly.

This way of organizing, managing and

measuring a companies performance has become the norm. Even in today’s

radically changed circumstances.