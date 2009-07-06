Don’t Just Keep Busy—Keep Profitable!

Neighbor/competitor/family member/friend/postman: “So, how’s work been lately?”

You (business-owner): “Oh, you know. Keeping busy.”

Sound familiar? For business-owners, “keeping busy” has long been a

trusted stock response to polite inquiries about work. It’s taken to be

a good thing, the alternative to not being busy and, thus,

not being profitable—especially now, in the midst of recession. But the

fact is that being busy and being profitable don’t necessarily go hand

in hand. You can be working seventy hours weeks and still be scraping

by while your expenses just keep piling up. It’s a tricky situation.

All businesses want to increase clientele, but is it worth it to have a

hundred clients if you could make the same revenue working fewer hours

with fifty clients? I say no; no, it’s not.

When you’re busier than you are profitable, it usually comes down to

one reason: You’re underselling yourself. You’re giving away a product

or service that people obviously find valuable. And a funny thing

happens at that point: Customers’ perceptions of your product or

service changes. They actually begin to value it less. After all, how difficult can it be to replace the cheapest guy on the block?

I’m not saying that there isn’t a value in, well, value.

There’s a place for sales and discounts, and when incorporated within a

larger sales strategy they can be quite effective in garnering new

business and increasing customer loyalty. But in the end, companies

need to value what they provide. Because in my experience, it’s the

customers who are willing to invest a little more that appreciate

quality work and come back for more.