What’s Necessary to Make a Sustainable Business?

Information. Sustainability initiatives can’t succeed unless you know where you are starting out, what you are doing, and where you are going. Especially if the Obama Administration’s cap-and-trade bill becomes law, which seems likely, companies will need good raw data, because that information will be translated into dollars on the carbon market.

If you were the person in charge of writing the Corporate Social

Responsibility Report for your company, and you wanted to make sure you

had accurate data on your carbon management, greenhouse gas emissions,

and sustainability practices, where would you look in your

organization: the ERP system, the EMS system, the BI application? Data

from each individual facility? Probably all of those. And on somebody’s

Excel spread sheets, too.

Enterprise software was sold in pieces, each piece promising that it

would be a “total solution.” Ironically, only twenty years after the

first adoptions are we realizing that we need to see across facilities,

departments, and processes to figure out how to build sustainable

businesses.

That mean building “bridges” between systems so they can talk to

each other. IBM’s new Green Sigma(TM) initiative is the first time

industry leaders are coming together to work collaboratively to address

greenhouse gas and carbon management and sustainability

enterprise-wide. Charter members of the Green Sigma™ Coalition

are Johnson Controls, Honeywell Building Solutions, ABB, Eaton, ESS,

Cisco, Siemens Building Technologies Division, Schneider Electric and

SAP. The coalition members will work with IBM to integrate their

products and services with IBM’s Green Sigma solution.



Robert Johnson, CEO of ESS,

one of the charter members of Green Sigma, explained it simply: “In

order to address GHG, carbon and sustainability across your company,

you have to get all the data collected and rolled up. In the past, it’s

been in silos, and companies have had difficulty getting it out of the

different vendor systems.”

The Industry has evolved with vendors working in isolation doing

their own thing, because companies have never had to collect and merge

data before for any real purpose. The systems they have in place were

bought by individual departments to handle certain situations, and were

never designed to be integrated.

But things have changed with the increased emphasis on the

environment. Green Sigma is a group of leaders, typically in corporate

IT environments, who have decided to help clients by making it easier

for systems to talk to each other. It is based on Lean Six Sigma, a

business strategy for carefully analyzing operations to improve overall

efficiency, lower costs, increase quality, and add, change or eliminate

activities and processes to improve overall performance.

ESS is excited because it is the only small independent company on

the charter founder roster. The next smallest company is over a billion

in market cap. But Robert Johnson has been an evangelist on the subject

of unified platforms for years, and ironically the company has had some

big successes in China, where the US wants to sell its green products

and services as it retools its own economy. ESS is already the

environmental health and safety platform for China Light and Power,

China National Petroleum, and PetroChina. If anyone can help the big

guys pull together their disparate efforts into actionable information,

it’s a small company.