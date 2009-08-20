Congrats to the winner of Afghanistan’s second presidential poll: You’re leader of the world’s No. 1 narco state.
Opium production has grown 4,000% since the Taliban’s ouster in 2001,
and the country now supplies 93% of the global opiates market. But
there is good news. A government crackdown led to half of Afghanistan’s
provinces being declared “poppy free” last year. Unfortunately, that
campaign also pushed many farmers toward a lucrative alternative —
marijuana — prompting the UN to predict that Afghanistan will soon
overtake Morocco as the world’s top cannabis-resin producer. — TB
Thu, August 20
Vote
Afghanistan’s Presidential Election
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.