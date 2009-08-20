Afghanistan’s Presidential Election

Congrats to the winner of Afghanistan’s second presidential poll: You’re leader of the world’s No. 1 narco state.

Opium production has grown 4,000% since the Taliban’s ouster in 2001,

and the country now supplies 93% of the global opiates market. But

there is good news. A government crackdown led to half of Afghanistan’s

provinces being declared “poppy free” last year. Unfortunately, that

campaign also pushed many farmers toward a lucrative alternative —

marijuana — prompting the UN to predict that Afghanistan will soon

overtake Morocco as the world’s top cannabis-resin producer. — TB