Afghanistan’s Presidential Election

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Congrats to the winner of Afghanistan’s second presidential poll: You’re leader of the world’s No. 1 narco state.
Opium production has grown 4,000% since the Taliban’s ouster in 2001,
and the country now supplies 93% of the global opiates market. But
there is good news. A government crackdown led to half of Afghanistan’s
provinces being declared “poppy free” last year. Unfortunately, that
campaign also pushed many farmers toward a lucrative alternative —
marijuana — prompting the UN to predict that Afghanistan will soon
overtake Morocco as the world’s top cannabis-resin producer. — TB

Thu, August 20
Vote
