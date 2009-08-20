This annual powwow for the world’s top economists and central bankers is so hush-hush
that the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank, its organizer, declined to
share the who, when, where, or how. But our sources tell us that the
meet-up will start, as always, with dinner on Thursday, followed by two
days of wonkfest — discussions and paper presentations and, no doubt,
exuberant debate about who got us into this economic mess and how to
get us out. Incidentally, the world’s longest-running shoot-out, hailed
by Jackson Hole as a show of “frontier justice,” will take place every
night of the meeting in the town square. Greenspan versus Bernanke,
anyone? — AB
Thu, August 20
Count
Jackson Hole Symposium
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
