Madden NFL 10

Since 2001, seven of the nine athletes chosen for the cover of Madden

NFL have ended up injured or ineffective after that season. “I never

really thought the curse was real,” says Madden NFL

senior project manager Anthony Stevenson. “But last year, after Brett

Favre’s own team didn’t want him back, I changed my tune a bit.” Not

that superstition affects sales: The 2009 edition moved a record-high

2.3 million copies in its first month. This year’s cover has two

athletes, the Steelers’ Troy Polamalu and the Cardinals’ Larry

Fitzgerald. Stevenson hopes that will “reverse the curse.” If not, at

least John Madden, who in April announced his retirement from play by

play, can go out with a big “boom!” — DM