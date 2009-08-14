Madden NFL 10

Since 2001, seven of the nine athletes chosen for the cover of Madden
NFL have ended up injured or ineffective after that season. “I never
really thought the curse was real,” says Madden NFL
senior project manager Anthony Stevenson. “But last year, after Brett
Favre’s own team didn’t want him back, I changed my tune a bit.” Not
that superstition affects sales: The 2009 edition moved a record-high
2.3 million copies in its first month. This year’s cover has two
athletes, the Steelers’ Troy Polamalu and the Cardinals’ Larry
Fitzgerald. Stevenson hopes that will “reverse the curse.” If not, at
least John Madden, who in April announced his retirement from play by
play, can go out with a big “boom!” — DM
