The Global Food Crisis

Even as Americans talk about flab (see July 27), 15% of the world is going hungry

and food prices in most developing countries are higher than they were

a year ago. Profiteers are a problem; speculation on food prices has

replaced speculation on mortgages, claims political scientist Susan

George, author of How the Other Half Dies: The Real Reasons for World

Hunger. She’ll keynote this conference, which will dissect the latest

developments in the politics and economics of hunger. There’s plenty

of food…for thought. — GENEVIEVE KNAPP