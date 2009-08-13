Even as Americans talk about flab (see July 27), 15% of the world is going hungry
and food prices in most developing countries are higher than they were
a year ago. Profiteers are a problem; speculation on food prices has
replaced speculation on mortgages, claims political scientist Susan
George, author of How the Other Half Dies: The Real Reasons for World
Hunger. She’ll keynote this conference, which will dissect the latest
developments in the politics and economics of hunger. There’s plenty
of food…for thought. — GENEVIEVE KNAPP
Thu, August 13
FEED
The Global Food Crisis
Zacatecas, Mexico
