Killer Apps for Microsoft Surface: The Complete Guide [updated]

Microsoft’s interactive table, dubbed Surface, brings the heady dream of interactive computing closer to reality. As developers find ways to make Surface’s gorgeous multi-user interface shine, more and more companies are turning to the device to reinvent their customer experience. Here is a list of the Surface apps already in use, and a few that are coming soon. If you have video of these apps, or know of others that should be included here, email ideas@fastcompany.com with details.

GeoEye Imagery Explorer and Terrain Profiler by ESRI These two prototype satellite image catalogs are built on the ArcGIS API and displays high-res images of locales all over the globe, geotagged for on-the-map finger searches and fully manipulable via multi-touch. The Terrain Profile app does just what it sounds like: drag your finger between or around locations, and get topographical information on that specific route or area hosted by ArcGIS.

Cross Country Mobility by ESRI Like some desktop mapping apps, this prototype app allows users to find travel routes that are fastest, shortest, most economical and least traffic-dense. But uniquely, it allows users to drag a course with their finger, and have the Surface table recalculate their route based on desired scenery, slope of roads, temperature and other ultra-granular settings.

Police Dispatcher by ESRI Like some of ESRI’s other apps, Police Dispatcher is a modified WPF application that uses Surface’s robust touch interface, rich graphics and extra map libraries to make an existing app much more capable.

Surface DJ by Vectorform This collaborative music app allows users to create music by adding or subtracting tracks and sounds scattered around the table.

Table Toss by Razorfish If you’ve ever thought that bean-bag tossing games needed a 21st century equivalent, here you go. In this game, players throw real bean bags onto virtual targets. Staff Directory by Razorfish

Razorfish has embedded tags in all their business cards that allow them to be readable by Surface. Put a card on the table, and you get all that person’s VCF information–plus blog posts, tweets, Flickr photostreams and more. Jewelry by Phenomblue

This proof-of-concept app lets customers design custom jewelry right inside a store, allowing them to see their creations before they place their order. The Pits by Phemonblue

The pits is pretty much what it sounds like: a stomach simulator that allows a pharmaceutical client to demonstrate how their drugs work inside the human digestive system. Surface: The Pits from Phenomblue on Vimeo. XRay by Stimulant



XRay is a photo app for Surface that mashes up with Apple’s iPhone. Put an iPhone on the table, and any image on Surface will be transmitted onto the iPhone screen in real time.

DaVinci by Razorfish



DaVinci is an experimental app that allows users to draw and manipulate objects using a real-world physics engine to simulate movement.

Genesis by Phenomblue



Created by Phenomblue specially for South by Southwest, Genesis is a 3-D app that allows viewers wearing special glasses to create virtual galaxies with mere swipes of their fingers.

SonicSpree by Connecta

SonicSpree is a six-player music quiz for Surface that lets a whole group compete in their knowledge of songs, bands and singers. Developed in conjunction with Ergonomidesign. BMW Product Navigator by Vectorform



The BMW 7-series configurator allows potential customers to build their own BMW on-screen at any participating BMW dealership, and export their design to an external USB drive along with spec sheets, video and photos. Patient Consultation Interface for Texas Health

In conjunction with Texas Health Resources, Infusion built a demo app that shows how a digital health care system could be streamlined using Surface for patient consultations. Doctors could use surface to explain procedures and anatomy, learn about drugs and grab patient info from RFID-enabled HMO cards.



Infusion’s Microsoft Surface Blog Sheraton Hotel Application Sheraton’s luxe hotel in Seattle is home to a custom Surface app built in collaboration with Microsoft. The virtual concierge allows guests to explore a constellation of media about Seattle, all while listening to local music and using maps to plan their day trips.