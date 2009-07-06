Starting a Design Studio During a Downturn, Part 5: Staying Focused

Kicker Studio has come a long way since our start in September 2008. Although the recession has certainly taken its toll and kept us from doing what we’d planned, it’s also helped us do things we hadn’t expected. And those things may have helped us grow in important and unexpected ways.

Over the past ten months, we’ve had to take things in stride, recognizing opportunities in disappointment, and celebrating successes with moderated excitement. We’ve learned to follow our intuition and do what we enjoy; and we’ve had the fortune to have seen and played with technologies that won’t be around commercially for years. And the work we’ve done to stay together has taught us how to be a true team.

As for me, it’s been a trying year; but asked today if I’d do it again, I’d say yes. I can’t imagine doing anything else. Here’s why. We believe in staying focused on some simple things that have kept us going:

Mark your successes.

Our concept project, The Kicker Touchscreen Conference Phone was a success. We enjoyed the process, and we’re proud of the outcome. We’ve had a great response from the design, gadget, and VOIP communities and a lot of interest in where we’re taking it next. (We’ve got a waiting list of buyers for once we get it built!) More importantly, we learned a lot about working together, and proved to ourselves that our collaborative approach to product design works.

Since then, we’ve met the challenges of the new economy head on and come out fighting. We had a strong message, and now a strong showpiece. So when our pipeline began to thin again, we did what any designers would do–primary research. We needed to get our message to the right people. So we talked to experts in the field, devised a plan, and charged ahead. It’s all or nothing when your business’s future is on the line.

Design what moves you.

It hasn’t been easy, but we’ve pushed ourselves to explore what it means to create work that has meaning for us, designing concepts that are deeply personal while still having relevance as Kicker projects. For example, we collaborated on a short exercise to design a concept phone for my father, addressing his communication issues specifically. Projects like these remind us that while it’s important to do what you’re good at, it’s equally important to do what moves you.

Engage the community.

We’ve had a lot of good press for a company so young, with coverage in publications like Crunchgear, Boing Boing, Core77 (twice!), Wired, and now Fast Company. We’re lucky to be well supported by the design community as well–our blog Kick It has nearly 1000 RSS subscribers, and we’ve got over 1000 followers on Twitter. We’ve been given opportunities to engage the community in conversation through speaking engagements and blog posts, and contribute to research studies on designing for new interactions.